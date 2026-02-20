MarJon Beauchamp News: Leads offense in G League game
Beauchamp supplied 31 points (13-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-120 G League win over the Maine Celtics.
Beauchamp was outstanding in terms of scoring as he fell three points short of his season-high tally during Thursday's clash. After featuring in the G League Next Up games, the two-way player resumed his solid campaign with the Blue Coats, raising his averages to 23.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. He has also made a couple of appearances at the NBA level in February but is only a depth option for Philadelphia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MarJon Beauchamp See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 6December 6, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 14March 14, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12March 12, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 6March 6, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 4March 4, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MarJon Beauchamp See More