MarJon Beauchamp headshot

MarJon Beauchamp News: Leads offense in G League game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:14am

Beauchamp supplied 31 points (13-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-120 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Beauchamp was outstanding in terms of scoring as he fell three points short of his season-high tally during Thursday's clash. After featuring in the G League Next Up games, the two-way player resumed his solid campaign with the Blue Coats, raising his averages to 23.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. He has also made a couple of appearances at the NBA level in February but is only a depth option for Philadelphia.

MarJon Beauchamp
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MarJon Beauchamp See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MarJon Beauchamp See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
December 6, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 14
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 14, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 12, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 6, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 4, 2024