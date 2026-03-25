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MarJon Beauchamp News: Moving back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Beauchamp will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Beauchamp made his first start since the 2023-24 season Monday, playing 32 minutes and logging 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. The two-way wing will revert to his bench role now that Quentin Grimes (illness) is healthy and Paul George's suspension is over.

MarJon Beauchamp
Philadelphia 76ers
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