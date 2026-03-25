MarJon Beauchamp News: Moving back to bench
Beauchamp will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Beauchamp made his first start since the 2023-24 season Monday, playing 32 minutes and logging 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. The two-way wing will revert to his bench role now that Quentin Grimes (illness) is healthy and Paul George's suspension is over.
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