Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
MarJon Beauchamp headshot

MarJon Beauchamp News: Nabs two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 1:42pm

Beauchamp agreed Monday with the Knicks on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Beauchamp appeared in 29 games between the Bucks and Clippers and averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds across 4.8 minutes before being cut loose by LA over the weekend. The 2022 first-round pick was able to quickly catch on with a new organization, though he's unlikely to be much of a factor for the Knicks at the NBA level. Instead, the 24-year-old forward is expected to see the majority of his playing time in the G League with the Westchester Knicks over the rest of the season.

MarJon Beauchamp
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now