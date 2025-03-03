MarJon Beauchamp News: Nabs two-way deal

Beauchamp agreed Monday with the Knicks on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Beauchamp appeared in 29 games between the Bucks and Clippers and averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds across 4.8 minutes before being cut loose by LA over the weekend. The 2022 first-round pick was able to quickly catch on with a new organization, though he's unlikely to be much of a factor for the Knicks at the NBA level. Instead, the 24-year-old forward is expected to see the majority of his playing time in the G League with the Westchester Knicks over the rest of the season.