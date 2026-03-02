MarJon Beauchamp News: Registers 24 points vs. Gold
Beauchamp tallied 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 39 minutes Sunday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 124-112 victory over Grand Rapids.
Beauchamp was one of two starters to score 20-plus points, and his production on the boards resulted in his first double-double of the regular season. The 25-year-old has done the majority of his damage as a scorer for Delaware, as he's averaging 31.7 points over his last three appearances.
