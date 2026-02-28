MarJon Beauchamp News: Scores 40 points in G League return
Beauchamp (illness) tallied 40 points (16-21 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 143-123 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Beauchamp missed about one week of play with an illness, but he showed no signs of rust with a season-high 40 points in his return Saturday. Over 18 G League regular-season outings, the two-way player is averaging 25.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MarJon Beauchamp See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 262 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 6December 6, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 14March 14, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12March 12, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 6March 6, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MarJon Beauchamp See More