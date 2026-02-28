MarJon Beauchamp headshot

MarJon Beauchamp News: Scores 40 points in G League return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:42pm

Beauchamp (illness) tallied 40 points (16-21 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 143-123 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Beauchamp missed about one week of play with an illness, but he showed no signs of rust with a season-high 40 points in his return Saturday. Over 18 G League regular-season outings, the two-way player is averaging 25.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MarJon Beauchamp
