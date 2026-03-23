MarJon Beauchamp headshot

MarJon Beauchamp News: Slated to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Beauchamp is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Thunder, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Beauchamp will make his first start of the season with Quentin Grimes (illness) inactive for Monday's matchup. In nine games with the 76ers this season, Beauchamp is averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.4 minutes per contest.

MarJon Beauchamp
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MarJon Beauchamp See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MarJon Beauchamp See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
December 6, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 14
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 14, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 12, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 6, 2024