MarJon Beauchamp News: Traded to Clippers

The Bucks traded Beauchamp to the Clippers in exchange for Kevin Porter, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

The writing has been on the wall for a while for Beauchamp, as the Bucks previously declined his $4.78 million team option for 2025-26. He made a total of 26 appearances for the Bucks this season, with an average of 4.7 minutes per game. Unfortunately for the forward, minutes will not be easier to come by in Los Angeles.