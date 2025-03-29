Mark Armstrong News: Back in action Friday

Armstrong (glute) returned to action for Friday's 121-114 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge, recording 16 points (7-24 FG, 2-11 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes.

Armstrong certainly tried to make up for lost time with 24 shot attempts on the night. He's struggled with his shot for the entire season, however, hitting 36.4 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc through 22 outings.