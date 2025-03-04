Mark Armstrong News: Full stat line off bench in win

Armstrong closed with 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Armstrong got into double figures in scoring off the bench Tuesday, supplying a full stat line to help offset an inefficient shooting display. Although the Villanova product hasn't started since the Feb. 5 loss to the Greensboro Swarm, he's been able to hold onto a stable role in the rotation by playing at least 17 minutes in nine of his last 10 appearances as a reserve.