Mark Armstrong News: Logs 18 minutes in return

Armstrong (ankle) posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), a rebound and two assists across 18 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Mad Ants.

Armstrong returned from an ankle injury but didn't do much off the bench. Given that he's played two games in the regular season, he's not expected to be much of a factor in Long Island's rotation going forward.