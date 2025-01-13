Fantasy Basketball
Mark Armstrong headshot

Mark Armstrong News: Logs 18 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Armstrong (ankle) posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), a rebound and two assists across 18 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Mad Ants.

Armstrong returned from an ankle injury but didn't do much off the bench. Given that he's played two games in the regular season, he's not expected to be much of a factor in Long Island's rotation going forward.

Mark Armstrong
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
