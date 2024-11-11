Mark Armstrong News: Productive off bench

Armstrong played 24 minutes Sunday during Long Island's 188-99 loss to Westchester and logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Armstrong had a productive outing off the bench as he led Long Island's second unit in both points scored and assists. The rookie undrafted free agent has now compiled a combined 22 points across the first two games of the season.