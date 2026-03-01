Mark Armstrong News: Records 31 points in defeat

Armstrong finished with 31 points (15-29 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Armstrong exploded for a season-high 31 points thanks to his high shooting volume from the field Saturday. It was his first start since Jan. 14 following a series of inconsistent performances off the bench. He'll aim to stay more active for the rest of the season, in which case he could be a source of points despite playing for a struggling squad.