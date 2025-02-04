Mark Armstrong News: Struggles with shot in loss

Armstrong finished with 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes during Monday's 117-113 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

After nine straight single-digit outings, Armstrong has scored 42 points over his last two games. However, he's gone 12-for-30 from the field and 3-for-11 from deep during that two-game stretch.