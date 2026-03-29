Mark Sears News: Another strong G League outing

Sears posted 31 points (12-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes during the G League's Wisconsin Herd's 138-115 loss to the Raptors 905 on Saturday.

Sears was the only Herd player to score more than 20 points in Saturday's loss. In fact, he scored 20 of his team-high 31 points in the third quarter, when he connected on all eight of his field-goal attempts (including four three-pointers). Sears has scored 30-plus points in three consecutive G League outings and has averaged 23.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 threes and 0.8 steals over 31.5 minutes per game over his last five appearances.