Mark Sears News: Offensive production versus Hustle

Sears tallied 25 points (12-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 117-97 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Sears missed opportunities from beyond the arc but shot well enough from the field to end up as his squad's only player with more than 20 points during the defeat. He remains a consistent starter and may be reliable for scoring output, although the Herd's poor form is a discouraging factor for his overall value.