Mark Sears News: Outstanding performance in victory

Sears tallied 33 points (10-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Thursday's 106-104 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Sears continued to show his shooting skills as he posted 30-plus points for the second straight game, and this time he added a season-high 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign. With significant playing time in most contests, Sears has been one of the Herd's most reliable assets throughout the regular season.