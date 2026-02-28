Mark Sears News: Posts double-double in victory

Sears tallied 30 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 assists and nine rebounds across 39 minutes in Friday's 134-126 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Sears put in a formidable display in various categories and missed only one rebound to make it a triple-double against the Hustle. The guard achieved season-high marks of boards and assists, while the 30 points tied his second-best count and the double-double was his first in 27 appearances.