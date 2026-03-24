Mark Sears News: Scores 30 points in loss

Sears had 30 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, two blocks and one rebound across 34 minutes in Monday's 117-114 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Sears reached a game-high scoring tally, but it wasn't enough for his team to avoid another defeat. The guard remains one of Wisconsin's most consistent contributors, leading the squad with an average of 5.6 assists and ranking third with 18.1 points per game during the regular season.