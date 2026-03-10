Mark Sears News: Tallies 24 points Monday

Sears supplied 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Monday's 109-103 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Sears did a good job overall as he tallied his most points and rebounds over the last three games. The guard has now surpassed 50.0 percent efficiency from the field in four of his last five starts while averaging 21.2 points per game during that span.