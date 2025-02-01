Mark Williams Injury: Another absence coming

Williams (foot) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Nuggets.

Williams is set to miss his third consecutive outing Saturday due to left foot tendon injury management. Per Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer, coach Charles Lee said Friday that Williams' absence from the lineup is about managing his long-term health, so it appears to be a precautionary measure. The 22-year-old center's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Washington.