Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 5:21pm

Williams is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers due to return to play reconditioning.

Williams was initially set to be traded to the Lakers but the deal was rescinded after the 22-year-old big man failed his physical. Now that he's back with Charlotte, Williams is expected to make his first appearance since Feb. 3 and should reclaim the starting center job.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
