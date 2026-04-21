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Mark Williams Injury: Iffy for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Head coach Jordan Ott expects Williams (foot) to be listed as questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday versus the Thunder, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Williams is considered day-to-day with left foot soreness, which has cost him each of Phoenix's past two contests. The fourth-year big man will presumably be re-evaluated closer to Wednesday's tipoff. If Williams is unable to play, Oso Ighodaro would likely play the bulk of the center minutes while Khaman Maluach handles the backup role.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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