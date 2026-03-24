Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams Injury: Limited to individual work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Williams (foot) has yet to advance past individual work, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams hasn't played since March 3 due to a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot, and he'll need to participate in 5-on-5 work before being cleared to return. The big man can be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz until the Suns offer an update on his progress. Oso Ighodaro will likely continue to start for as long as Williams is sidelined.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago