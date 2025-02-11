Mark Williams Injury: Now ruled out Wednesday

Despite being left off the injury report that Charlotte released, Williams won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Magic.

Williams will continue to sit out Wednesday while Charlotte attempts to challenge the findings from the 23-year-old big man's physical that caused the trade that would've sent him to Los Angeles to be rescinded. Until the matter is resolved, Moussa Diabate (eye) should continue to start with Taj Gibson and Jusuf Nurkic competing for backup center minutes.