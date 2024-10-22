Mark Williams Injury: Out for opener Wednesday

Williams has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets.

This does not come as a shock, as the big man is still ramping up from a strained tendon in his left foot he sustained prior to the preseason. However, there is some good news; Williams resumed on-court activity and has been progressing well in his recovery. There is not a timetable for the 22-year-old's return, but his next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Hawks.