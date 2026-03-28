Mark Williams Injury: Progresses to 5-on-5
Williams (foot) participated in 5-on-5 drills at practice Saturday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
It's a huge step in Williams' recovery from a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot, and it's safe to assume his return is on the horizon. The center has already been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Jazz, so his next chance to play will come Monday against Memphis.
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