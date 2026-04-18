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Mark Williams Injury: Questionable for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Williams (foot) is questionable for Game 1 versus the Thunder on Sunday.

Williams missed Friday's Play-In win over the Warriors due to a sore left foot, and now he's in danger of sitting out Game 1. If Williams needs to miss another game, Oso Ighodaro should earn another start, and there will be more minutes available for Royce O'Neale and Ryan Dunn.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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