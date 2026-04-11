Mark Williams Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Williams may sit out Sunday's regular-season finale for maintenance purposes. If the big man is ultimately ruled out, Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach would be candidates for expanded roles.
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