Mark Williams Injury: Remains out
Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.
Williams returned to practice this week, but it's still unclear when he'll be able to make his debut. Even when he's cleared to play, the oft-injured center will likely face heavy restrictions. Williams can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against Miami, barring a return to full-contact practice in the next few days.
