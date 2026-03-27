Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Williams will miss a 13th straight game due to a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot. The big man has yet to advance to 5-on-5 work, so he can be considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies until Phoenix offers an update on his progress.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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