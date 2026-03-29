Mark Williams Injury: Remains out Monday
Williams (foot) remains out for Monday's game against Memphis.
Williams hasn't played in nearly a month. Although it appears he's nearing a return, recently participating in 5-on-5 drills, he won't be in the lineup versus Memphis. With the 24-year-old out again, Oso Ighodaro will presumably remain in the starting lineup.
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