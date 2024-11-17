Fantasy Basketball
Mark Williams Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 10:17am

Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Williams has yet to make his season debut while dealing with a strained tendon in his left foot that he sustained before the preseason. The big man was expected to return earlier in the regular season, though he has remained sidelined while suffering setbacks during his recovery and remaining limited to individual drills. Williams should be considered doubtful to return to game action until the club re-evaluates him and provides a new update, though his next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Nets.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
