Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams Injury: Returns to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Williams has returned to Charlotte to rejoin the Hornets in the aftermath of the rescinded trade with the Lakers, James Plowright of CLTure.org reports.

After a seemingly tense situation with the Hornets due to the trade with the Lakers falling apart amid a failed physical, Williams could be ready to continue his stint with Charlotte. However, the struggling franchise's plans for the seven-footer are uncertain, making his timetable to return to the floor unclear. The 22-year-old big man is averaging career-high numbers in points (15.6), assists (2.5) and blocks (1.2) per game while shooting a career-best 78 percent from the free-throw line.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now