Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

The Hornets announced Thursday that Williams has returned to team and group activities but remains without a timetable for return, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams has yet to suit up this season while dealing with a left foot strain and will remain sidelined for Thursday's game versus the Pistons. However, it appears that Williams is gearing up for a return to action.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
