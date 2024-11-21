Mark Williams Injury: Returns to practice
The Hornets announced Thursday that Williams has returned to team and group activities but remains without a timetable for return, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Williams has yet to suit up this season while dealing with a left foot strain and will remain sidelined for Thursday's game versus the Pistons. However, it appears that Williams is gearing up for a return to action.
