Mark Williams Injury: Ruled out again

Williams (foot) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt with the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Williams was recalled to the Hornets from the G League's Greensboro Swarm earlier in the week, but he will miss his third straight opportunity to suit up. The big man is looking to make his season debut, and see his first NBA action since Dec. 8 of last year. His next chance to do just that will come Tuesday against the 76ers.