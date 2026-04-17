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Mark Williams Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 5:24pm

Williams (foot) is out for Friday's play-in game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, head coach Jordan Ott said that Williams' foot flared up during the second half of Tuesday's loss to Portland, which factored into the big man sitting out the fourth quarter. Oso Ighodaro will have a chance to start Friday with Williams out, and there will be more minutes available for Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach. Ryan Dunn could also be more involved in the rotation sans Williams.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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