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Mark Williams Injury: Ruled out for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Williams (foot) won't play in Game 3 on Saturday against the Thunder, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

The fourth-year big man is sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest due to a left foot issue. His next and potentially final chance to return in 2025-26 arrives during Game 4 on Monday. Oso Ighodaro should draw a fourth straight start at center for the Suns, while Khaman Maluach should handle the backup role once again.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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