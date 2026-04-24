Mark Williams Injury: Ruled out for Game 3

Williams (foot) won't play in Game 3 on Saturday against the Thunder, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

The fourth-year big man is sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest due to a left foot issue. His next and potentially final chance to return in 2025-26 arrives during Game 4 on Monday. Oso Ighodaro should draw a fourth straight start at center for the Suns, while Khaman Maluach should handle the backup role once again.