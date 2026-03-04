Mark Williams Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Williams has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to left foot soreness.
Williams will be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set, marking his first absence since Dec. 29. His next chance to play will come Friday against New Orleans. With the 24-year-old center out, Oso Ighodaro will likely get the starting nod, while Khaman Maluach is in line to see increased minutes off the bench.
