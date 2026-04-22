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Mark Williams Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Thunder, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Williams will miss a third consecutive contest due to a left foot issue, and his next opportunity to play will come in Saturday's Game 3 in Phoenix. With the big man sidelined, Oso Ighodaro is expected to get the starting nod, while Ryan Dunn and Khaman Maluach are also candidates to see increased playing time.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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