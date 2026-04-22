Mark Williams Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Thunder, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Williams will miss a third consecutive contest due to a left foot issue, and his next opportunity to play will come in Saturday's Game 3 in Phoenix. With the big man sidelined, Oso Ighodaro is expected to get the starting nod, while Ryan Dunn and Khaman Maluach are also candidates to see increased playing time.
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