Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams Injury: Sitting out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Williams (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Williams hasn't played since March 3 due to a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot, though he was recently cleared for 5-on-5 at practice. His next chance to play comes Thursday against Charlotte.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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