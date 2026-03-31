Mark Williams Injury: Sitting out again
Williams (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Williams hasn't played since March 3 due to a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot, though he was recently cleared for 5-on-5 at practice. His next chance to play comes Thursday against Charlotte.
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