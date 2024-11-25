Mark Williams Injury: Starts up G League assignment

Charlotte assigned Williams (foot) to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Though Williams won't be available to play in the Hornets' game Monday against the Magic, he'll presumably be linking up with Charlotte's G League affiliate to take part in practice. Williams will likely rejoin the Hornets shortly after Monday's practice, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to make his season debut when Charlotte plays its second game of the week Wednesday versus the Heat. Nick Richards (ribs) looks to be on a similar timeline for a return as Williams, so Charlotte could get both of its top two centers back in action in relatively short order.