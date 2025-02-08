Mark Williams Injury: Staying in Charlotte

The trade between the Lakers and Hornets involving Williams, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish was rescinded Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

McMenamin added that the Lakers said the trade fell through because the Hornets failed to satisfy a condition of the deal. Bobby Marks of ESPN.com relays that because the deadline has passed, the trade was not allowed to be amended. Williams returns to the Hornets, but he likely won't be available for Sunday's game in Detroit. When available again, he'll likely operate as the starting center ahead of Moussa Diabate and Jusuf Nurkic.