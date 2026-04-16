Mark Williams Injury: Tagged questionable for Friday
Williams is questionable for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors due to left foot soreness.
It's unclear if this is a new injury for Williams, who was held out of the regular-season finale due to foot injury maintenance and was then cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers. The Suns should have another update on the big man's status closer to tipoff. Oso Ighodaro would draw the start at center if Williams can't go.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 142 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 142 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 142 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 214 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 214 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More