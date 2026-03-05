Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams Injury: To miss 2-to-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Williams will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

This is a huge blow for the Suns, as Williams has managed to remain relatively healthy up until this point in the campaign. His absence for the next few weeks should open up opportunities for Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach at center.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
