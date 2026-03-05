Mark Williams Injury: To miss 2-to-3 weeks
Williams will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.
This is a huge blow for the Suns, as Williams has managed to remain relatively healthy up until this point in the campaign. His absence for the next few weeks should open up opportunities for Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach at center.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1023 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1023 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 726 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 132 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More