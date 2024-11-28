Fantasy Basketball
Mark Williams Injury: Will remain out Friday

Published on November 28, 2024

Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Williams and Nick Richards (ribs) both remain out, but they appear to be nearing a return to game action after recently going through a workout with the Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Williams' next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus the Hawks, but he can be considered doubtful for that contest. Given all the injuries to Charlotte's frontcourt, Taj Gibson and Tidjane Salaun have taken on leading roles.

