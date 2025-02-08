Mark Williams Injury: Won't make debut Saturday

Williams (trade pending) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Packers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Williams was traded by the Hornets to the Lakers on Thursday, but he will not be able to make his debut with his new team Saturday as the trade is still pending, per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register. Jaxson Hayes should continue to start for the Lakers until Williams is officially cleared to make his debut, and his next opportunity to do so is Monday against the Jazz.