Mark Williams Injury: Won't play against Thunder
Williams (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
Williams will get the night off before likely returning for the Play-In Tournament. Without him, Oso Ighodaro could be back in the starting lineup for the first time since the 127-107 loss to Charlotte on April 2.
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