Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams Injury: Won't play against Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 4:31pm

Williams (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Williams will get the night off before likely returning for the Play-In Tournament. Without him, Oso Ighodaro could be back in the starting lineup for the first time since the 127-107 loss to Charlotte on April 2.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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