Mark Williams Injury: Won't play Game 4
Williams (foot) has been ruled out Game 4 on Monday against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Williams will end up missing a fifth consecutive game due to a left foot injury. The Suns are down 3-0 in the series, but if they were to win Monday, then Williams' next opportunity to play would be Game 5 on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Oso Ighodaro should continue to start for the Suns in Williams' absence, with Khaman Maluach seeing more minutes off the bench.
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