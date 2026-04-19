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Mark Williams Injury: Won't play in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Williams (foot) won't play in Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams wasn't available for the 111-96 Play-In win over the Warriors. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday for Game 2. In the meantime, Oso Ighodaro is in line for another start.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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