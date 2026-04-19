Mark Williams Injury: Won't play in Game 1
Williams (foot) won't play in Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams wasn't available for the 111-96 Play-In win over the Warriors. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday for Game 2. In the meantime, Oso Ighodaro is in line for another start.
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