Mark Williams Injury: Won't play Sunday
Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to left foot injury management.
Williams will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set after posting 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers. In his absence, Taj Gibson is a candidate for more playing time, especially if Nick Richards (ankle) joins Moussa Diabate (illness) and Williams on the sideline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now