Mark Williams Injury: Won't play Sunday

Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to left foot injury management.

Williams will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set after posting 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers. In his absence, Taj Gibson is a candidate for more playing time, especially if Nick Richards (ankle) joins Moussa Diabate (illness) and Williams on the sideline.